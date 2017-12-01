At least two Israeli teens arrested in Jewish terror probe

At least two Israelis were arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of involvement in a major security probe whose details are under gag order, a defense official confirmed to The Times of Israel.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Shin Bet security service and the police’s nationalistic crime unit, which are probing the incident as a possible Jewish terror attack.

A squad of Shin Bet agents and officers in the Yasam police reconnaissance unit raided a yeshiva in the northern West Bank and grabbed the teens, who have since been prevented from speaking to a lawyer, said a spokesman for the Honenu legal aid organization that is representing one of the suspects.

Itamar Ben Gvir, who is representing another of the teens, slammed the conduct of Israeli authorities and claimed the Shin Bet agents were likely torturing his client in order to extract a false confession.

The attorney cited a report last week on the “Uvda” TV program that documented the security service’s brutal tactics in extorting admissions of guilt from the Israeli suspects in a terror attack in the central West Bank Palestinian village of Duma, where three members of the Dawabshe family were burned to death in July 2014.

“The order prohibiting my client from a meeting with an attorney was intended precisely for the same purpose of increasing pressure and abuse,” Ben Gvir said in a statement.

The Shin Bet has defended its tactics in the Duma case, saying extreme measures were required — and green-lit by the state — due to the fear that additional attacks were forthcoming.