Australian actor Guy Pearce apologizes for antisemitic posts, quits social media

Australian Hollywood actor Guy Pearce has apologized for a series of social media posts claiming that the top three pornography companies are owned by Jews, and that Israel was behind the 9/11 terror attacks and the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Pearce, who was nominated for an Oscar this year for his performance in “The Brutalist” and arrived at the awards wearing a “FREE PALESTINE” pin, also shared material from Holocaust-denying white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

“It has been brought to my attention that, in my support of Palestine, I have inadvertently re-posted articles and/or statements, that have contained misinformation and falsehoods,” Pearce said in a statement to the UK Jewish News last week. “I am aware how sharing inaccurate content can cause confusion and distress; for this, I am deeply sorry. I will certainly endeavor to be more diligent in the future to verify anything I share online.”

In a subsequent post to social media over the weekend, Pearce wrote, “I meant every word of that apology but I recognize that meaningful action must accompany any apology. To prevent any further hurt, confusion or damage to others, I will be stepping back from social media for the time being.”

On Tuesday, his X account was no longer available.

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The Campaign Against Antisemitism said in a statement that Pearce “has a long track record of amplifying material that pushes some of the most toxic antisemitic conspiracies. His posts have not been harmless activism; they have spread ideas that sit firmly within the canon of classic antisemitism.

“His apology is a step in the right direction, and it is right that he acknowledges the damage that misinformation can cause,” the statement said. “But apologies are easy to give after the fact. What matters now is whether he genuinely changes his behaviour and stops promoting this kind of content.”

This is the latest post pushed by Mike from Neighbours aka Guy Pearce.

This is Nazi grade hatred. pic.twitter.com/UlC6rMsPpU Advertisement — Nicole Lampert (@nicolelampert) November 25, 2025

Last week Pearce posted, “I’ve never been so disgusted by a group of people in my life as I am by Israelis,” according to Jewish News. “Every day I witness their utter disregard & disdain for Palestinian life. It is shameful and sets humanity further backwards with every vile act like this.”

According to the newspaper, last month, Pearce shared via X posts from an Instagram account “Corefitnessbynaz2” that said, “Remember, when Zionists tell you Islam will destroy America. The top three pornography companies are owned by Jewish people. The top one being owned by a Rabbi.”

It also went on to say, “While several major Las Vegas casinos/hotels that have caused gambling addictions, debt and prostitution were created and owned by Jewish Zionists… The Zionists (not Jews) want you to fear the people who stand against the corruption they are creating.”

He has also reportedly previously shared videos of Fuentes, including one that carried the caption, “We are ruled by monsters.”

In it, Fuentes claimed that the Talmud instructs Jews to pray for the death of Christians and spoke of “this intense hatred and distrust, particularly of Christians, but also of all non-Jews in general.”

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Pearce also shared 9/11 conspiracy videos from Instagram, one of which included a post saying, “Here’s what the 9/11 really was. Most will call the terrorists Arabs! But this isn’t even close to the truth. Because they were the Israelis!”

Another post he reportedly shared claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered Kirk over $150 million to take a more pro-Israel stance and then suggested Israel killed Kirk when he refused.

“Gosh, what a surprise…” Pearce wrote as he shared a link to the content.