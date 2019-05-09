Australian school breaks world record for largest human menorah

A Jewish school in Australia celebrated Israel’s Independence Day by creating the world’s largest human menorah.

A total of 1,048 students and staff from Bialik College in Melbourne gathered to form the shape of the emblem of the State of Israel on Thursday.

The seven-branched candelabrum was 137.8 feet wide and 137.8 feet tall.

To meet the conditions set by Guinness World Records, two official counters with clickers recorded the number of people involved.

The previous record was set in 2017 by over 500 students from Ben Porat Yosef, a day school in Paramus, New Jersey.