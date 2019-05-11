Backed by Corbyn, hundreds march for ‘free Palestine’ in London

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists marched through London on Saturday, calling to “free Palestine” and for an end to “unprecedented attacks” on Palestinians by Israel, according to The Guardian newspaper.

Marchers were commemorating the 71st anniversary of the “Nakba,” or disaster, as Palestinians call the events surrounding the formation of the State of Israel.

Leading the march was Ahed Tamimi, an 18-year-old who became an icon of the Palestinian cause after she was jailed for slapping an Israeli soldier on film.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

At the protest, Tamimi called herself a freedom fighter. “From the river, to the sea, Palestine will be free,” she said.

Proud to be part of the #Palestine solidarity march in London. Too long have governments got away with permitting war crimes and apartheid. pic.twitter.com/QYqdDmRHzx — John .R (@RatKingCS) May 11, 2019

Tamimi served an eight-month sentence in an Israeli prison for slapping and shoving IDF soldiers outside her home in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh late last year. She has since then crisscrossed Europe and the Middle East as a superstar of the campaign against Israel’s rule in the West Bank.

A small counter-protest was held by pro-Israel activists, who waved Israeli flags and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

Ahead of the protests Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn expressed his support.

“We cannot stand by or stay silent at the continuing denial of rights and justice to the Palestinian people,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “The Labour Party is united in condemning the ongoing human rights abuses by Israeli forces, including the shooting of hundreds of unarmed Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza… demanding their rights.”

https://www.facebook.com/JeremyCorbynMP/posts/10157316168198872

Last week saw an escalation along the Gaza border with almost 700 rockets fired into Israel and hundreds of retaliatory airstrikes by Israel’s air force.

Referencing the violence, Corbyn made no mention of Palestinian attacks.

“Last week’s escalation of violence, during raids on Gaza, killing 25 Palestinians, and four Israelis, is both distressing and dangerous,” he said.

He accused his government of deafening silence, called for condemnation of “the killing of demonstrators — including children, paramedics and journalists –- and other civilians” and for a freeze of arms sales to Israel.

The Labour leader has in the past been criticized for calling terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah “friends” when inviting members for a parliamentary meeting in 2009. He later downplayed the comment and said he regretted using the term.

Last year it emerged that in 2014 Corbyn attended a ceremony that honored the terrorists behind the 1972 Munich Olympic massacre. He later said “I was present when [a wreath] was laid, I don’t think I was actually involved in it.”

Also last year, the Labour leader came under fire after a video from 2013 surfaced on Twitter of him appearing to compare Israeli military rule in the West Bank to the Nazi occupation of European countries during World War II.

According to the Telegraph, in 2012 Corbyn sat on a panel in Doha with several Palestinian terrorists sentenced for murder, sharing the platform with then-Hamas head Khaled Mashaal.

Corbyn has also faced persistent accusations of anti-Semitic attitudes.

In the most recent revelation earlier this month, UK’s Times newspaper reported that in 2011 Corbyn authored a glowing foreword to a book that claimed Jews control global financial systems.