Bennett calls for ‘immediate, calculated’ reopening of schools and economy

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett called on Thursday for the “immediate and calculated” reopening of Israel’s economy and education system, while slamming the Health Ministry’s more conservative approach to easing restrictions as “destructive.”

“One million Israeli citizens have lost their jobs in the past month. Many more will follow them,” Bennett lamented in a press conference.

“The continuation of Health Ministry closure policy is destructive for the future of the State of Israel,” the minister added. “There is another way: [to be] responsible but determined.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Introducing his plan to reopen the education system, Bennett called for opening daycare centers, kindergartens and grades 1-3 “with precautions,” including temperature taking, disinfecting and mask wearing. He suggested that empty classrooms for the older grades be utilized so that students will be spread out.

Bennett said that bookstores, cosmetics shops, shopping malls and home service stores should be allowed to reopen while movie theaters, sporting events and big gatherings should not.

Regarding weddings and other gatherings, Bennett suggested initially expanding the limit from 19 to 50 people and then to 100 people starting May 10.

Channel 12, meanwhile, reported that ministers would approve the reopening of hairdressers and other shops during their cabinet meeting later Thursday in addition to allowing customers to pick up food from restaurants.

Earlier Thursday morning, the Health Ministry announced that the number of coronavirus cases had risen to 14,592, 94 more than on Wednesday night.

The ministry said Thursday that 136 people are in serious condition, 107 of them on ventilators. Another 112 were in moderate condition, with the vast majority displaying mild symptoms. It said 5,334 have recovered from the virus, up from 4,961 a day earlier.

Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto told the Ynet news site that the current wave of the coronavirus appears to have just about “exhausted itself,” but he also warned against public complacency that could lead to a new resurgence in cases.

The government has faced pressure to accelerate reopening the country, though officials have expressed fears that the virus could easily rebound and warned that restrictions could yet be put back in place.

In one indication of the fears, the cabinet voted Wednesday to severely limit commemorations and celebrations of Israel’s independence and memorial days next week, and of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.