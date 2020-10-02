Biden tests negative for coronavirus after meetup with Trump

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Friday he has tested negative for COVID-19, three days after his debate with Donald Trump, who has contracted the illness.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden said. “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance and wash your hands.”

Minutes before, his doctor Kevin O’Connor issued a statement via the 77-year-old former vice president’s campaign about the negative result.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected,” O’Connor said.

Trump’s positive diagnosis — announced in the early hours of Friday after one of his senior aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive — has jolted the race for the White House with a month to go.

Earlier, Biden had wished his 74-year-old adversary and his wife Melania a swift recovery from COVID-19.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden tweeted.

“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris put out a similar tweet, saying she and her husband Doug are “keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.”

Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative, his spokesman said Friday.