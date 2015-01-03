Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested on sex trafficking charges — reports

Billionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly arrested Saturday over allegations he trafficking minors for sex in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005.

Epstein, whose friends included Donald Trump before he became president, former President Bill Clinton and Great Britain’s Prince Andrew, was arrested in the New York area and charged by a federal prosecutor, according to reports Saturday.

He is expected to appear in court Monday, when the Southern District of New York prosecutor’s office will unseal documents pertaining to accusations that he solicited or paid underage girls for sex at his New York and Palm Beach mansions, according to The Daily Beast, which first reported on his arrest.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting two teenage girls to prostitution, but his sentence, which he was allowed to spend much of outside of prison, was widely criticized. As part of the plea deal, the FBI ended its probe into whether there were more victims and other powerful people who took part.

Epstein, 66, has long been alleged to having assembled what the Miami Herald has called “a large, cult-like network of underage girls — with the help of young female recruiters — to coerce into having sex acts behind the walls of his opulent waterfront mansion.”

Attorney David Boies, who represents two of Epstein’s accusers, said the arrest was “a long time coming—it’s been too long coming.”

“It is an important step towards getting justice for the many victims of Mr. Epstein’s sex trafficking enterprise,” he told The Daily Beast. “We hope that prosecutors will not stop with Mr. Epstein because there were many other people who participated with him and made the sex trafficking possible.”

There was no immediate comment from lawyers representing Epstein or the Southern District of New York.

In February, US District Court Judge Kenneth Marra ruled that federal prosecutors broke the law when they signed the plea bargain with Epstein for his 2008 conviction.

Marra wrote that the prosecutors, including US Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, concealed information from victims of Epstein.

According to previously unsealed court documents in Florida, authorities say at least 40 underage girls were brought into Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion for what turned into sexual encounters after female fixers looked for suitable girls locally and in Eastern Europe and other parts of the world.

Epstein also has maintained a home in New York City, a ranch in New Mexico and a private Caribbean island. According to court documents, some girls were brought to those places as well.

On Wednesday, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the unsealing of nearly 2,000 pages of records related to a civil defamation case surrounding Epstein’s activities.

Attorney Alan M. Dershowitz, the Miami Herald Co. and an independent blogger, Michael Cernovich, sought the unsealing of records in the case. Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School professor who had worked on Epstein’s legal defense, sought the unsealing of records to fight what he called “outrageous and impertinent allegations” made against him, the 2nd Circuit noted.

The 2nd Circuit said records in the defamation case contained descriptions of sexual abuse by Epstein along with new allegations of sexual abuse by “numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known prime minister and other world leaders.”

It was not immediately clear if the new charges were related to the documents.

The appeals court said the judge presiding over the defamation case had sealed about one-fifth of all documents filed in the case, some without just cause or proper explanations for their sealing.

It ordered some records to be released as soon as lawyers have a chance to appeal to the entire 2nd Circuit, if they choose. Others, the three-judge panel decided, will have to be reviewed by a lower-court judge before they are released.

The appeals court also added an unusual warning to the public and the media “to exercise restraint” regarding potentially defamatory allegations.