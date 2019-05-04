Boeing 737 crashes into Florida river at end of runway, no deaths
Plane from troubled corporation traveling from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, ends up in shallow water of St. Johns River

In this photo released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, authorities work at the scene of a plane in the water in Jacksonville, Florida, May 3, 2019.(Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP)
JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Officials said a charter plane traveling from Cuba to north Florida crashed into a river at the end of a runway.

A Naval Air Station Jacksonville news release said a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, crashed into the St. Johns River Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit responded to assist. The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Officials say everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.

Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the plane to leave the runway.

