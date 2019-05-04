Boeing 737 crashes into Florida river at end of runway, no deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Officials said a charter plane traveling from Cuba to north Florida crashed into a river at the end of a runway.

A Naval Air Station Jacksonville news release said a Boeing 737 arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, crashed into the St. Johns River Friday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit responded to assist. The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Officials say everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the plane to leave the runway.