Brooklyn mother of 6 ordered off JetBlue flight as 2-year-old won’t keep mask on

JTA — A Brooklyn mother traveling alone with her six children was ordered off a JetBlue airplane after her 2-year-old refused to keep on her mask.

Chaya Bruck was traveling home on a flight from Orlando, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

When she refused to leave the plane, citing the airlines own regulations, the captain ordered all the passengers off the flight. Many passengers were supportive of Bruck, calling on the captain and flight attendants to let her and her children remain on the flight, as seen in videos taken on the plane.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Bruck’s daughter will be 3 in September.

A Jewish Famliy was taken off @JetBlue flight this morning because the baby (2 years old) did not have a mask on. @jetblue this is crazy, your own policy states that "young children who cannot wear a mask on their own are exempt from wearing a mask". pic.twitter.com/f8MA3whKwb — Dov Flyn II (@dove_13fly) August 19, 2020

Bruck told flight attendants on the plane and a representative in the airport after she deplaned that the JetBlue mask policy posted on its Travel Alerts page read that, “Small children who are not able to maintain a face covering are exempt from this requirement.” A screenshot of the policy is posted on the Yeshiva World News website.

But the New York Daily News reported that the company updated the page at 2 p.m. Wednesday, citing a timestamp on the website. The policy was changed to “all travelers 2 years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey.” A JetBlue spokesman told the newspaper that the policy on face coverings because of the coronavirus pandemic was actually updated on August 10.

WATCH IT: Family thrown off @JetBlue flight for 2-year-old not wearing mask; when the mother stated she would force the toddler to wear a mask, there were still required to deplane pic.twitter.com/6s7AZqSHd7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 19, 2020

Bruck and her children first traveled on JetBlue to Orlando on August 9. She told the Daily News that an attendant on that flight argued with her about her daughter not wearing a face mask. That same attendant was on Wednesday’s flight, she said.

The family flew home on a United Airlines flight, she wrote on Facebook.

“Shame on you for harassing me and kicking me off with my six children because my 2-year-old wouldn’t cooperate and wear a mask… your crew members were nothing but [bullies] and treated me and my family inhumanly. You have traumatized my children and me for life,” the post said.