Bus accident kills 93-year-old in central Israel

A 93-year-old man died after he was injured in a traffic accident in central Israel on Thursday.

The man suffered injuries to his upper body following the collision between two vehicles in Givat Shmuel and was transferred in moderate condition to Tel Hashomer Hospital, the Magen David Adom emergency services said in a statement.

The hospital later declared the man dead.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The accident, involving a bus and a private vehicle, was being investigated by police.