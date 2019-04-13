Business owner shot to death in northern Israel
Man in his 50s gunned down in his workplace in town of Shefa’amr, near Haifa; police searching area for suspects
A man in his 50s was shot to death Friday night in the northern Israeli town of Shefa’amr, near Haifa.
The man was a business owner in the town and was reportedly shot at his place of business, according to Hebrew media reports.
Emergency responders evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where resuscitation efforts failed and he was declared dead.
Police officers were searching the area for suspects and had opened an investigation into the incident. The background for the shooting was unclear.
