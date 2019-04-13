Business owner shot to death in northern Israel

A man in his 50s was shot to death Friday night in the northern Israeli town of Shefa’amr, near Haifa.

The man was a business owner in the town and was reportedly shot at his place of business, according to Hebrew media reports.

Emergency responders evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, where resuscitation efforts failed and he was declared dead.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police officers were searching the area for suspects and had opened an investigation into the incident. The background for the shooting was unclear.