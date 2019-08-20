Cab driver arrested over suspected rape of American tourist

A taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of raping an American tourist, the Israel Police announced Tuesday.

The driver, a 30-year-old resident of Ashkelon, is suspected of raping the 19-year-old woman after taking her from Ben Gurion Airport to Ramat Gan on August 16.

Police said the suspect was arrested Monday night and on Tuesday was brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court, which extended his remand by three days.

During questioning, the cab driver told police he had consensual sexual relations with the tourist and that the two communicated using Google Translate, leading to a potential misunderstanding, the Ynet news site reported.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the American woman arrived in the country on a Birthright trip, which organizes free 10-day tours for overseas Jews who have never been to Israel before.