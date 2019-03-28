CEO of US retail giant Walmart visits Israel – report

The CEO of US retail giant Walmart, Doug McMillon, arrived in Israel earlier this week in a secret visit at the head of a delegation of senior company officials, Calcalist reported citing several people familiar with the matter.

The delegation met with Israeli officials and with representatives from the local industry and startup scene, Calcalist said.

In February, the US firm announced its acquisition of Israel-based Aspectiva, a startup that uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing technologies to analyze consumer opinions from the web with the goal of creating a better shopping experience.

While in October, Walmart made a strategic investment in Team8, an Israeli think tank and tech incubator. The firm has also launched a joint venture with Eko, an interactive media and technology company with offices in Tel Aviv and New York, and recently joined The Bridge, a technology accelerator connecting global companies with the technology startup community in Israel.