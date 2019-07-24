Child captured tumbling out of car as it crosses busy intersection

A security camera recently captured footage of a small child falling out of a moving vehicle as it crossed a busy intersection in the country’s center.

The video, taken near the town of Kohav Ya’ir, shows the car turning left at the intersection when its rear right-hand door opens and a child tumbles out. His age was not clear.

A motorcycle stopped by the boy immediately after the incident and other motorists jumped out of their cars to assist.

The father stopped his car outside the intersection and ran over to take the child.

According to Channel 12 news the child, who had not been wearing a seat-belt, suffered light injuries only.