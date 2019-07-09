Coldplay’s Chris Martin visits coexistence kindergartens in Israel

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin was in Israel Monday on an unannounced visit.

Martin was spotted in Jaffa’s bilingual kindergarten network for Jewish and Arab children, Bustan Yafa, according to Channel 12’s “Good Evening with Guy Pines.”

Martin has in the past made contributions to “The Orchard of Abraham’s children” Foundation behind the kindergarten network, which seeks to promote coexistence.

According to Channel 12 Martin toured the educational institutes in Jaffa and later went on a tour in the West Bank. He is set to depart the country on Tuesday.

According to “Good Evening with Guy Pines” Martin has visited Israel several times in recent years, and has sought to bring his Global Citizen Festival to the country as an event for Arab-Jewish coexistence, but the plan has so far failed to materialize.