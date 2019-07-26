Congressional candidate trying to oust Ilhan Omar charged with felony theft
Pro-Trump Republican Danielle Stella allegedly stole 279 items from a Target in Minnesota and a bottle of tick spray for cats, according to The Guardian

Today, 6:27 am
Danielle Stella in a video posted to her Facebook page. (Facebook screenshot)
A Minnesota congressional candidate aiming to oust Ilhan Omar from office was charged with a felony for allegedly shoplifting from a Target and a grocery store in the Minneapolis suburbs.

Danielle Stella, a 31-year-old Trump supporter, was arrested twice this year, according to a report from The Guardian.

On January 8 Stella allegedly stole 279 items worth $2,327.97 from a Target in the town of Edina. She reportedly scanned a few low-cost items and walked out with the rest, and was arrested after security personnel notified police.

Stella said she did not remember the incident due to post-traumatic stress disorder. She has said she was a victim of a violent assault in 2008, and was previously charged with stealing under a previous surname, The Guardian reported. She faces up to five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

She denied the charges.

“If I was guilty of crimes, I would never run for public office, putting myself in the public eye under a microscope to be attacked by all political sides,” she told the newspaper via text message.

In a series of tweets, she upbraided The Guardian reporter who broke the story.

“What you wrote was garbage, unethical, outright lies. You repeatedly called, texted with threats about posting a smear article, which you then proceeded to do,” she said.

The shoplifting incidents were not her only legal woes, the report said.

A warrant for alleged contempt of court was put out for her arrest on April 4 after she was a no-show at a court hearing.

She was arrested again on April 28 for allegedly stealing a bottle of anti-tick spray for cats.

In 2009, she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, The Guardian reported.

Stella was featured on the far-right website InfoWars in an interview broadcast Wednesday titled “Meet the woman who’s running against Ilhan Omar.” In the interview she called Omar a “witch” and a fraud. She said Minneapolis was the “crime capital” of America and gave false statistics about a rise in crime in the city.

She officially registered on June 19 as a candidate for Minnesota’s fifth congressional district, currently represented by Omar. Her Twitter handle is @2020MNCongress, and her bio reads “Republican Candidate against Ilhan Omar.” She is one of five candidates currently registered in the district.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. at the Capitol in Washington, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

One tweet she posted on Thursday appeared to accuse Omar of incest; another said the lawmaker “was trying to cause a civil war by race baiting this Country.”

She has used hashtags on Twitter associated with the widely-debunked and baseless QAnon conspiracy theory. She posted a picture of herself on July 22 wearing a necklace with the letter Q in a possible reference to the theory.

On June 4 she posted her plans to attend an event billed as a “rally against anti-Semitism and the persecution of Christians and other minorities.” She later posted that the event had been postponed.

