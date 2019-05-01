Corbyn found to have written foreword for book claiming Jews control banks

In the latest explosive revelation, UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was found Tuesday to have authored a glowing foreword to a book that claims that Jews control global financial systems and describes them as “men of a single and peculiar race.”

As uncovered by the UK’s Times newspaper, Corbyn in 2011 endorsed a new edition of the 1902 book “Imperialism: A Study,” by JA Hobson, a British economist who, according to historian William Rubinstein, is known for his “vocal anti-Semitism” both personally and in his writing.

In the book, Hobson describes the global and financial system as controlled by people “united by the strongest bonds of organisation, always in closest and quickest touch with one as other, situated in the very heart of the business capital of every state, controlled, so far as Europe is concerned, by men of a single and peculiar race, who have behind them many centuries of financial experience, they are in a unique position to control the policy of nations.”

As if to drive home the point, the author asks: “Does anyone seriously suppose that a great war could be undertaken by any European State, or a great State loan subscribed, if the house of Rothschild and its connections set their face against it?”

Corbyn’s foreword, which describes the work as a “great tome” and praises Hobson’s “brilliant, and very controversial at the time” analysis of global politics, was written four years before he was elected leader of the Labor party.

Responding to the Times report, a Labour party spokesperson denied that Corbyn supported Hobson’s anti-Semitic views and said his praise was of the overall political analysis which later influenced both Marx and Lenin.

“Jeremy praised the Liberal Hobson’s century-old classic study of imperialism in Africa and Asia. Similarly to other books of its era, Hobson’s work contains outdated and offensive references and observations, and Jeremy completely rejects the antisemitic elements of his analysis,” the spokesperson said.

The report comes two weeks after Corbyn, who has long faced allegations of anti-Semitism, admitted in a secret recording that evidence of racism against Jews in his party may have been “mislaid, ignored or not used,” Labour under Corbyn has defended a number of members who made vitriolic anti-Semitic remarks and has barely expelled any members despite more than 850 formal complaints.

Alleged hate speech against Jews has been recorded within the party since 2015, when Corbyn was elected to lead the party. The Board of Deputies of British Jews has accused Corbyn of encouraging anti-Semitic rhetoric and at times engaging in it, though he disputes the claim.

Former London mayor Ken Livingstone has recently called allegations of anti-Semitism in Labour “lies and smears” meant to bring down Corbyn and claimed that it is “not anti-Semitic to hate the Jews of Israel.”

Last month, British police arrested three people near London suspected of inciting anti-Semitic hatred in the Labour Party’s ranks. The arrests were rare interventions by law enforcement against suspected propagators of anti-Semitism within the party.

Among the specific allegations against Corbyn himself, last year he expressed regret for having defended a 2012 anti-Semitic mural in London’s East End.

The mural, named Freedom of Humanity, was painted on a property near Brick Lane by the Los Angeles-based graffiti artist Kalen Ockerman. It depicted a group of men — seemingly caricatures of Jewish bankers and businessmen — counting their money on a Monopoly board which is balanced on the back of naked workers.

In response, British Jews took part in an unprecedented demonstration in Parliament Square against the anti-Semitism crisis engulfing Labour, chanting, “enough is enough.”

Following growing public scrutiny of the problem, Labour is now facing the prospect of an official inquiry by the United Kingdom’s Equality and Human Right’s Commission, the main government anti-racism watchdog.