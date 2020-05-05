Coronavirus infection rates maintain downward trend, death toll at 238

Just 43 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Israel in the past 24 hours, while the number of active cases dropped below 6,000, according to the latest Health Ministry figures published Tuesday evening.

The accumulated number of cases since the outbreak began now stands at 16,289, the ministry said, while the number of active cases has fallen to 5,586.

Ninety-one of those diagnosed with the virus are in serious condition, with 70 of those cases on respiratory ventilation.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus is up over the past 24 hours by 463 to 10,645, the new numbers show.

The ministry said 9,160 coronavirus tests were performed Tuesday.

In recent days, Israel’s infection rate has dropped off significantly, with the number of new cases over 24-hour periods consistently falling below 100. Last Wednesday, for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the number of Israelis to have recovered from COVID-19 surpassed the number of actively sick.

With the number of new infections dropping, the government has increasingly rolled back restrictions meant to curb the outbreak and on Monday canceled the 100-meter limit that Israelis could travel from their homes if not for a permitted activity.

It also ended restrictions preventing people from visiting with family and approved the reopening of malls and outdoor markets on Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that all lockdown restrictions could be removed by the middle of June.

He warned, though, that Israel could have to reassess enforcing social distancing measures if there are more than 100 new coronavirus cases a day, a doubling of cases within 10 days, or over 250 people with serious symptoms in hospitals.