Daily Briefing Aug. 3: High Court’s damned-if-they-do-damned-if-they-don’t dilemmas

Political correspondent Tal Schneider and senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur on issues facing the High Court — and why a ‘left-leaning’ court ruled to keep an illegal settlement

By ToI Staff 3 August 2023, 1:17 pm Edit

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.

Political correspondent Tal Schneider and senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur join host Amanda Borschel-Dan in today’s episode.

The High Court of Justice is today holding a pivotal hearing on petitions against the Recusal Law, a Basic Law amendment passed earlier this year that prevents the court from ordering the removal of a sitting prime minister. What is significant about this unprecedented showdown?

Yesterday, the High Court of Justice ruled against a petition demanding the removal of the illegal West Bank outpost of Homesh. How does this square with the court’s reputation as left-leaning?

For the first time ever, come September 12, the High Court of Justice will convene a 15-judge panel when it hears petitions against the “reasonableness” law passed last week to curtail the court’s oversight of government decisions. Both Schneider and Rettig Gur weigh in on the hearing’s implications.

Discussed articles include:

Top court holds key hearing on law shielding Netanyahu from removal from office

High Court shoots down petition to evacuate illegal Homesh outpost in West Bank

Unprecedented 15-judge panel to hear petitions against coalition’s reasonableness law

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on iTunesSpotifyPlayerFM, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

