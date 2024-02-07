Daily Briefing Feb 7: Day 124 – After 4 months, Hamas makes an offer Israel can refuse

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Today is Day 124 of the war. Diplomatic reporter Lazar Berman and health reporter Renee Ghert-Zand join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

In its response to a proposal sent last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators that was backed by the United States and Israel, Hamas has counter-proposed a three-phase ceasefire plan that leads to an end to the war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly declared that the war will not end without total victory over Hamas. We hear about the plan and how Israel may respond.

Weeks after medicine was delivered to the Gaza Strip for hostages held in Gaza, the countries involved in the complex operation still do not know whether the drugs eventually reached their destination. What is being done and by whom to discover what happened?

Argentinian President Javier Milei landed in Israel yesterday to much fanfare and made a bombshell announcement that he’s moving the embassy to Israel’s capital, Jerusalem. What else is on his schedule?

New research indicates that a quarter of Israelis are experiencing dreams so scary and vivid that they are waking up in the middle of the night. What else did Ghert-Zand learn from Dr. Udi Bonshtein, chief psychologist at Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya?

This war has seen 220 war widows, some 25-30 of whom are pregnant or have recently given birth. Ahead of Family Day in Israel on Friday, Ghert-Zand looked into a new support organization for these pregnant widows.

Discussed articles include:

Hamas proposes 3-stage 135-day truce and hostage deal, leading to war’s end – reports

France seeking ‘verifiable proof’ that medicines reached hostages in Gaza

In first bilateral visit, Argentina’s Milei says he will move embassy to Jerusalem

Trying to get a good night’s sleep has been a nightmare for many Israelis since Oct. 7

