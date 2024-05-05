Daily Briefing May 5: Day 212 – Oct. 7 victims’ graves reopened to ID more burnt corpses

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

It is day 211 of the war with Hamas. Military reporter Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

Iman Zareb, a senior figure in the Iran-backed group’s Rafah Brigade, was killed along with two other Palestinian Islamic Jihad fighters in an Israeli bombardment on a “hideout apartment” in Rafah, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet Security Service said yesterday in a joint statement. We hear more about Zareb and what his terrorist organization’s role was on October 7 and until now.

An officer in police’s elite Yamam counterterrorism unit was seriously wounded and five Palestinian gunmen, members of a terror cell, were killed Saturday during a 12-hour raid in the West Bank town of Dayr al-Ghusun. Fabian explains the goals of the raid and how it was carried out.

Elyakim Libman, 23, an Israeli who was thought to have been abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attacks, was declared dead Friday after his body was found in Israel. We learn how this identification was made, and what led to his murder.

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday announced the promotion of five generals as part of a series of appointments in the General Staff — a forum of senior commanders responsible for the various branches and departments of the military — including the next head of intelligence. As expected, there has been a lot of blowback, both from families of victims and hostages and from politicians.

On Wednesday, Channel 12 news reported that nearly all of the army’s posts along the border with the Gaza Strip failed a routine inspection carried out just three days before Hamas’s October 7 onslaught. Fabian weighs in on why this is troubling, but says even passing the test wouldn’t mean the bases were ready to meet an October 7-type onslaught

For the latest updates, please see The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Islamic Jihad commander who led Oct. 7 assault on Sufa killed in Rafah strike — IDF

5 Palestinian gunmen killed, Israeli officer seriously hurt in 12-hour West Bank op

Remains of Elyakim Libman, presumed a hostage since Oct. 7, found in Israel

IDF appoints new intel chief, promotes 4 other generals, despite far-right opposition

Father of soldier killed on Oct. 7 to petition appointment of new IDF intel chief

Report: Many IDF posts on Gaza border failed inspections in days before Oct. 7

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

