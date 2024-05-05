The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Rocket barrage fired from Lebanon at Kiryat Shmona; number of locations hit in city
A barrage of rockets is fired from Lebanon at the northern city of Kiryat Shmona.
Sirens sounded a number of times in the largely evacuated city, along with several nearby communities.
Footage posted to social media shows the Iron Dome air defense system engaging the attack.
Police say officers are dealing with several impact sites in the city, with damage caused to property.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
Maccabi HMO establishes mental health hotline ahead of upcoming national days of mourning
Maccabi Healthcare Services establishes a mental health hotline for its members for the upcoming period including Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day), Yom Hazikaron (Israel Memorial Day), and Yom Ha’atzmaut (Israel Independence Day).
These days that swing from mourning to celebration tend to be emotionally charged for Israelis. However, because of the events of October 7 and the ongoing war, it is anticipated that even more people will need support.
The hotline will be staffed by senior social workers and psychologists from today through May 15 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
The number to call is 077-602-1200.
Government unanimously authorizes shuttering of Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel
The government unanimously authorizes the shuttering of Al Jazeera’s news network operations in Israel, in line with a law passed by the Knesset in April.
Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, who strongly advocated for the law, immediately signs the orders to implement the decision.
“Our orders will go into effect immediately. Too much time has passed and there have been too many unnecessary legal hurdles in order to finally stop the well-oiled incitement machine of Al Jazeera, which harms the security of the state,” says Karhi after signing the orders.
“For months I have done everything so that they will not be able to work from Israel any more.”
Karhi is now empowered to order Israel’s television providers to cease broadcasting Al Jazeera; order the channel’s Israeli offices to be closed; confiscate the channel’s equipment, possibly including cellphones; and block access to Al Jazeera’s website.
“We are issuing the orders now, the propaganda [channel] of Hamas, those who incite against Israel, those who harm the security of Israel and IDF soldiers, will not broadcast anymore from Israel and their equipment will be confiscated,” says Karhi.
The law allows foreign media networks to be shuttered for a 45-day period, which can be renewed.
An order to shut down a foreign news channel must be brought within 24 hours for judicial review by the president of a district court, who then has three days to decide whether it will go into effect.
Jewish Agency chair: Diaspora Jewish students who feel unsafe should quit school, continue in Israel
BUDAPEST, Hungary — At a Holocaust museum in Budapest, the chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel calls on Jewish students to move to Israel and complete their studies there if they feel unsafe.
“If you feel the earth shaking under your feet, if you feel unsafe, if you feel like you need to hide your Jewish identity on your campus, come to Israel right away to complete your studies,” Almog says in response to a question by The Times of Israel at the Glass House museum for Holocaust-era rescuers in the Hungarian capital.
Almog is among dozens of dignitaries from Israel and beyond attending the March of Living events this year in Budapest, which is observing the 80th anniversary of the Holocaust in Hungary, and the annual March of the Living event at the Auschwitz Holocaust museum in Poland.
The marches coincide with Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Almog is referencing an ongoing crisis in campuses in the United States, France, the United Kingdom and beyond.
Pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protests that began there following Hamas’s deadly onslaught on October 7 feature antisemitic harassment that Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the ADL, calls in a report released today the “most alarming” aspect of a global surge in antisemitism after October 7.
IDF says jets hit Hezbollah targets; rocket fired at Israel fell short, landed in Lebanon
Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon overnight, the military says.
The targets included a building in Khiam and an observation post in Matmoura, according to the IDF.
Troops also shelled areas near Halta and Naqoura with artillery to “remove threats,” the military adds.
The IDF also says one rocket fired this morning at northern Israel fell short in Lebanon. The incident set off sirens in the Upper Galilee.
Rocket sirens sound in Kiryat Shmona
Sirens sound in the northern town Kiryat Shmona, warning of incoming rocket fire.
EU envoys to Israel decry ‘unprecedented increase’ in antisemitism in Europe, around the world
The European Union Mission in Israel decries the “unprecedented increase” in antisemitism in Europe and around the world in a statement ahead of Yom Hashoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day.
“In the aftermath of October 7, we have witnessed an unprecedented increase in antisemitism and antisemitic incidents in Europe and across the world,” says the EU statement, signed by the EU ambassador in Israel along with the heads of the 26 EU member state missions in the country.
“This is unacceptable. We have increased our engagement to fight the hatred of Jews in word and deed. The European Union and member states have not only adopted policies and commitments, but they have also put in place numerous legal instruments that we will use to counter different forms of antisemitism.”
The EU also notes that Yom Hashoah this year is being observed under unique circumstances.
“Hamas terrorists murdered, mutilated, raped and kidnapped more than a thousand Israelis with sheer unbelievable cruelty and in complete indifference to the consequences of these atrocities for their own population,” lament the EU ambassadors. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this terrorist attack, including many Arab citizens of Israel. The victims of this barbaric massacre included men, women, young children and elderly Holocaust survivors who after having survived the Nazi genocide in Europe came to Israel and once again were subject to a deadly anti-Semitic pogrom. They were targeted only because they were Jews living in the State of Israel. “
Lebanon rocket fire toward north Israel steadily increased in recent months, data shows
The rate of rocket fire from Lebanon at northern Israel has steadily increased in recent months, according to data published by Army Radio.
In January, some 334 rockets were launched at the north, mostly by the Hezbollah terror group. In February, that number rose to 534.
In March, the number of rockets fired at northern Israel soared to 746, and similarly, in April, 744 rockets were launched, according to the report
The data apparently does not include drones and anti-tank missiles fired by Hezbollah.
The report also details the number of rockets fired from Gaza at southern Israel in recent months, according to which 357 were fired in January, 165 in February, 104 in March, and 113 in April.
No apparent progress in hostage talks, as Hamas insists war must end as part of deal
Hamas leaders begin a second day of talks for a truce and hostage deal with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo, with Palestinian officials saying there is no apparent progress as the terror group maintains its demand that any agreement must end the war.
One Palestinian official, close to the mediation effort, says the Hamas delegation had arrived in Cairo with a determination to reach a deal “but not at any price.”
“A deal must end the war and get Israeli forces out of Gaza and Israel hasn’t yet committed it was willing to do so,” the official tells Reuters, asking not to be named.
Another Palestinian official tells Reuters the negotiations are “facing challenges because the occupation (Israel) refuses to commit to a comprehensive ceasefire” but adds that the Hamas delegation was still in Cairo in the hope mediators could press Israel to change its position.
Yesterday, an Israeli official — widely reported to be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — said Israel would “under no circumstances” agree a deal to end the war, which was sparked by the terror group’s devastating October 7 attack. In response to the onslaught, Israel launched the offensive in Gaza with the aims of freeing the hostages abducted by terrorists on that day and dismantling Hamas.
IDF says senior Hamas battalion commander, Oct. 7 terrorists killed in Gaza airstrikes
A senior Hamas commander in the terror group’s Bureij Battalion was killed in a recent airstrike, the military says.
The IDF says that Saleh Jamil Muhammad Imad, head of the Bureij Battalion’s combat support unit, was killed alongside several other Hamas operatives at the targeted site in central Gaza.
Another airstrike killed three Hamas terrorists, members of the group’s elite Nukhba force, who participated in the October 7 onslaught, according to the IDF.
The IDF says a separate strike in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya killed three Hamas operatives, including a deputy company commander.
Overnight, the IDF carried out artillery shelling against a Hamas rocket launching site in Gaza that the military says was primed for attacks on southern Israel.
Fighter jets also hit several more sites across Gaza, including buildings used by terror groups, weapon depots, and other infrastructure, the IDF says. One of the buildings was struck after a sniper was identified in it, according to the army.
The airstrikes come as ground troops of the 99th Division continue to operate in central Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor.
