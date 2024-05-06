Daily Briefing May 6: Day 213 – War at a crossroads as IDF orders partial Rafah evacuation

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

It is day 213 of the war with Hamas. Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman and military reporter Emanuel Fabian join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his American counterpart, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in a phone call overnight that Israel is left with no choice but to launch its planned offensive in southern Gaza’s Rafah. Fabian reports on the IDF’s evacuation order for Palestinians living in the eastern part of the city, along the border with Egypt.

This potential operation comes after four Israeli soldiers were killed and 10 more were wounded in a Hamas-claimed rocket attack on a staging ground near the Gaza Strip on Sunday. We hear what was and was not targeted in the barrage.

Berman weighs in on whether the timing of the barrage — during a particularly sensitive moment in hostage negotiations — was coincidental. We hear updates from the past several days and why Berman thinks the talks are potentially still ongoing.

A siren sounded throughout Israel at 10 a.m., marking Yom Hashoah, Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. We learn about Holocaust survivor and partisan Dr. Hanan Karshai, who recently died in Jerusalem, aged 98.

For the latest updates, please see The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

IDF calls on Palestinians to evacuate eastern Rafah ahead of planned offensive

Gallant to US defense chief Austin: Israel has ‘no choice’ over Rafah operation after deadly Hamas barrage

3 soldiers killed, 11 hurt inside Israel by Hamas rocket attack from Rafah

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

