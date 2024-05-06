The IDF announces the death of a fourth soldier killed in the Hamas-claimed rocket attack at a staging ground near Kerem Shalom in southern Israel yesterday.

He is named as Sgt. Michael Ruzal, 18, of the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion, from Rishon Lezion.

Last night, the IDF announced the deaths of three soldiers in the attack on the Gaza border.

Another 10 soldiers were wounded, three of them in serious condition.

Hamas launched at least 10 short-range rockets from Rafah in the attack.