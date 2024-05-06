The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
IDF announces death of fourth soldier in Sunday’s Hamas rocket attack
The IDF announces the death of a fourth soldier killed in the Hamas-claimed rocket attack at a staging ground near Kerem Shalom in southern Israel yesterday.
He is named as Sgt. Michael Ruzal, 18, of the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion, from Rishon Lezion.
Last night, the IDF announced the deaths of three soldiers in the attack on the Gaza border.
Another 10 soldiers were wounded, three of them in serious condition.
Hamas launched at least 10 short-range rockets from Rafah in the attack.
Hamas official: Israel’s call to evacuate Rafah will lead to collapse of hostage-truce talks
An official from Hamas tells the Walla news site that Israel’s call for civilians to evacuate parts of Rafah ahead of a potential ground offensive will lead to the collapse of the precarious talks for a hostage and truce deal.
“The Israeli decision to begin evacuating the population will stop the negotiations on the deal, which had progressed well and we were close to an agreement,” the official from the terror group tells the Walla news site.
“[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is under the illusion that the threat of an invasion of Rafah will put pressure on Hamas, but it will only lead to the collapse of the negotiations,” the official says.
FM Katz: Israel’s war aims against Hamas have not changed, the nation says ‘Never again’
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has no intention of releasing all the hostages being held in Gaza, Foreign Minister Israel Katz alleges, even if Israel emptied its prisons of Palestinian prisoners.
“He believes that the world will pressure Israel to stop the war unconditionally,” writes Katz in a tweet, “and he will be able to continue ruling Gaza — while he holds the hostages as bargaining chips — with the ability to continue a war of attrition against Israel’s home front while planning the next attack.”
Katz says that the deadly Hamas rocket attack on Kerem Shalom was “a reminder who the Nazi terror organization Hamas is.”
Israel’s goals in the war on Hamas have not changed, stresses Katz — releasing all the hostages and defeating Hamas.
“Today,” he writes,” on Yom Hashoah, the imperative ‘Never Again’ takes on a special meaning. The nation of Israel says, ‘Never Again.'”
Sirens warning of suspected drone attack sound in northern towns
Sirens warning of a suspected drone attack sound in multiple communities close to the northern border.
President, PM and top officials attend Knesset ceremony remembering Holocaust victims by name
President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, acting Supreme Court President Uzi Fogelman, Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan and other senior officials attend the Knesset’s annual “Unto Every Person There is a Name” Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in Jerusalem.
Several Holocaust survivors, including the grandparents of current MKs Zvika Fogel, Almog Cohen and Boaz Toporovsky light memorial candles, after which officials will read the names of Holocaust victims.
Earlier this morning Netanyahu attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem.
UCLA to resume in-person classes after campus clashes over Israel-Hamas war
In-person classes will resume today at the University of California, Los Angeles, college officials say, after they were moved online following clashes on campus between pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protesters and pro-Israel protesters, as well as police.
Students have rallied or set up tents at dozens of universities in recent weeks to protest Israel’s war in Gaza against Hamas, which was started by the terror group’s October 7 onslaught, prompting crackdowns, mass arrests, and a White House directive to restore order.
UCLA said Friday it had moved classes online after a large police contingent forcibly cleared a sprawling encampment.
In the predawn hours of Thursday, helmeted police swarmed the tent city, using flash bangs and riot gear to push through lines of protesters who linked arms in a futile attempt to forcibly resist their advance.
Los Angeles police said on social media that 210 people were arrested at UCLA.
Clashes have also broken out between the protesters and pro-Israel counter-demonstrators.
“The campus will return to regular operations [on Monday]… and plans to remain this way through the rest of the week,” reads a statement posted on the university’s website.
“A law enforcement presence continues to be stationed around campus to help promote safety,” the post adds.
UCLA Chancellor Gene Block says “urgent changes” were needed in the campus’s security operations, adding that a new office would lead the effort.
“It is clear that UCLA needs a unit and leader whose sole responsibility is campus safety to guide us through tense times,” he says in a statement.
Rick Braziel, the former head of the Sacramento Police Department, was named to lead the office.
Ceremony held near Jerusalem to honor 13 who rescued other Jews from Nazi atrocities
A mix of soldiers, Holocaust survivors and diplomats are gathered outside of Jerusalem to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day and recognize Jewish heroes who rescued other Jews during the Holocaust.
The ceremony, held jointly by B’nai B’rith World Center and Keren Kayemet Leyisrael – Jewish National Fund, will see 13 people honored with the “Jewish Rescuers Citation” for their efforts to rescue other Jews from Nazi atrocities.
“Jews rescuing Jews continues to this very day, [but] we are still yearning for the day we won’t need this resourcefulness and heroism,” says Dr. Haim Katz, chairman of the B’nai B’rith World Center.
The ceremony is being held in “Martyrs Forest,” a woodland planted by the KKL-JNF, which contains six million trees in remembrance of the Jewish victims of the Holocaust.
Sergio Barbanti, Italy’s ambassador to Israel, addresses the crowd, comparing the Hamas October 7 massacre to the horrors of the Holocaust.
“Raising our voices to say never again is more necessary today than ever,” he says. “The ferocious antisemitic massacre of October 7 represented the darkest page for the people of Israel since its foundation.”
Israeli official blames Hamas for collapse of talks for potential hostage, truce deal
On Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team believed there could be an agreement over a hostage deal framework in the coming days, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.
It was Hamas’s repeated insistence that Israel agree to end the war that caused the latest efforts to collapse, the official indicates.
“Hamas wants to declare victory, that’s its entire aim in the talks,” the official argues. “There is no way Israel will agree to it.”
Hamas: IDF call for Rafah evacuation a ‘dangerous escalation that will have consequences’
Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri tells Reuters that Israel’s call for civilians in parts of Rafah to evacuate ahead of an expected offensive is a “dangerous escalation that will have consequences.”
Earlier today, the Israel Defense Forces began calling on Palestinians to evacuate the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip that are close to the Israeli border, ahead of a planned ground offensive in the area.
The civilians were being called to move to an expanded humanitarian zone in the al-Mawasi and Khan Younis areas of southern Gaza.
PM’s office denies Netanyahu’s comments caused Hamas to harden position in hostage talks: ‘Complete lie’
In the wake of a New York Times article with comments from an anonymous Israeli official alleging that a hostage deal was possible on Saturday until Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a series of statements that caused Hamas to harden its position, the Prime Minister’s Office issues a rebuttal.
A statement from Netanyahu’s office calls the idea that the premier sabotaged the deal “a complete lie and a deliberate deception of the public.”
“Hamas is the one that sabotages any deal by not moving one millimeter from its extreme demands that no Israeli government could accept,” the statement continues, “first and foremost, that Israel withdraw from Gaza and end the war.”
On Saturday, amid signs that a potential deal could be reached, another anonymous Israeli official — widely reported to be Netanyahu — released two statements asserting that there would not be any hostage agreement that entailed an end to the war.
