Dershowitz says he’s suing Netflix over sexual allegations in Epstein series

Prominent US lawyer Alan Dershowitz said Thursday he will be suing Netflix for including in its new series “Filthy Rich” a claim by Virginia Roberts Giuffre that disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to Dershowitz and had her have sex with him.

“It’s a total lie,” Dershowitz told Israel’s Channel 12 news in an interview. “I never met her, I never saw her, I never heard of her.”

The attorney said his travel records “prove conclusively that I could never have been with her” at the times she claimed.

“We discovered in her own emails and a book manuscript, which she tried to bury, that in her own words conclusively prove, she says she never ever met me. And yet people continue to believe this,” he said.

The lawyer accused Netflix of being “fully aware of the fact that Virginia Giuffre had admitted that she never met me. They had all the documents. And they refused to put it on.

“They presented her as a credible witness without allowing the viewers to see her history and her record of lying, and the fact that she admitted that she never met me,” he said. “So yes, we’re going to be suing Netflix.”

Epstein killed himself in his New York City prison cell in August of last year, after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges. He had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. In lawsuits, women say the abuse spanned decades.

Court filings by Dershowitz revealed Tuesday that Giuffre named former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak as one of a number of important men she was forced to have sex with by Epstein.

Lawyers for Giuffre had asked a court in Florida not to allow Dershowitz’s team access to sealed records as part of Dershowitz’s defamation case against her for saying she was forced to have sex with him while she was a teen, the Miami Herald reported, as they said they were concerned he would distort the information or use it out of context.

However, during the course of the hearing, Dershowitz’s attorney Howard Cooper said in court that the team had in fact already obtained some of the depositions. And in court filings Dershowitz identified Barak as well as L Brands and Victoria’s Secret owner Leslie Wexner as two of the men Giuffre says she was trafficked to by Epstein.

“Giuffre has also alleged that she was forced to have sex with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barack [sic],” the filing read in response to the claims against Dershowitz. “Giuffre has offered no proof other than her uncorroborated word.”

Asked by Channel 12 Thursday if he believed the claims against Barak were lies as well, Dershowitz said: “I don’t know, I was not there, but I can tell you this: Based only on what she says, nobody should believe a single word that she said.”

Associates of Barak told Channel 12 that the former prime minister’s name was being “scrawled in the news in order to repel the allegations made against Dershowitz. Dershowitz’s deposition states that the woman’s affidavit is false.”

Dershowitz, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, and a member of the latter’s impeachment defense team, this week went on a media blitz against the Netflix series, saying he only went to the convicted sex offender’s island once, before he was suspected of wrongdoing, and that it was with his wife and daughter.

Giuffre has also claimed Epstein arranged for her to have sex with the UK’s Prince Andrew on three occasions — in London and at Epstein’s New York mansion when she was 17, and in the US Virgin Islands when she was about 18. Prosecutors in New York have wanted to speak with Andrew for several months as part of their examination of allegations, made by several women, that some of Epstein’s staff and his girlfriend helped recruit him underage sex victims.

Barak, who entered a business deal with Epstein in 2015, years after the American financier served time for solicitation, has called long-rumored allegations of sex trafficking by Epstein “abhorrent.”

Neighbors in a New York apartment building owned by Epstein’s brother said that Barak was a “frequent presence” in the building, The Daily Beast reported last year.

The building has been tied to the financier’s alleged New York trafficking ring, The Daily Beast reported.

Barak has insisted “there was no wrongdoing on my part” and that “there is not even the faintest suspicion of wrongdoing on my part.”

The Daily Mail’s online news site last year rejected an ultimatum by Barak to retract a “libelous” article insinuating he socialized with young women at the home of Epstein.

The US-based DailyMail.com said it stood by the story “100 percent.”

The tabloid noted in its article that the women photographed also entering Epstein’s home did so “on the same day” as Barak and “within hours.” However, the Mail did not provide a clear timeline of the photos, and it was not clear whether they were taken before Barak entered, during his time there, or after he left.

Barak confirmed it was him in the photos, and has admitted to visiting Epstein’s mansions and private Caribbean island, but insists he never attended parties of a sexual nature there.

Agencies contributed to this report.