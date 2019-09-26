Diva Celine Dion books 2020 love day concert in Israel

French-Canadian diva Celine Dion will bring her powerful pipes and sparkly Las Vegas show to Israel for the first time next summer, with a seated show on August 4, 2020 in Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon.

The Tu B’Av show, marking the Israeli Valentine’s Day, has been a long time in planning, said promoter Shuki Weiss. Some 20,000 lucky lovebirds will get to hear “My Heart Will Go On” under the stars, with a special amphitheater constructed just for the show.

The former Eurovision winner will be coming to Israel as part of her “Courage” world tour that begins in March 2020, and which will take her to Europe, Lebanon and Cyprus prior to coming to Tel Aviv.

Weiss said he will be covering the cost of constructing the amphitheater.

Ticket sales for the show begin on October 2, at 8 a.m. There are early ticket sales on October 1 at 8 p.m., after the end of the New Year holiday, for buyers who sign up at the following link.

Ticket prices begin at NIS 390.