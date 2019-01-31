Elderly man dies in Lower Galilee house fire
Police investigating death of 84-year-old in Circassian-majority town of Kfar Kama, though no evidence of crime
An elderly man was killed early Thursday morning when his home in the Lower Galilee caught fire, reports in Hebrew-language media said.
The man, an 84-year-old resident of the Circassian-majority town of Kfar Kama, was pulled out of his burning home by neighbors, the Ynet news site reported. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.
Police were investigating the man’s death, though initial reports said authorities did not suspect criminal involvement.
Last week, two children aged 3 and 5 were killed in a house fire in the central Israeli town of Kafr Kassem.
A police investigation found no evidence of criminal involvement, and later reports suggested the blaze was likely sparked by an electrical device.
