Elderly woman found stabbed to death in Holon home

Police on Friday arrested a man suspected of brutally murdering an 81-year-old woman in the central Israeli city of Holon earlier in the day.

According to reports in Hebrew-language media, the suspect is a member of the elderly woman’s family.

Paramedics said they discovered the woman dead in her apartment on Yosef Peretz Street earlier on Friday, with signs of violence on her body.

In a statement, police said they had opened an investigation into the woman’s death, and made one arrest in connection to the killing.

Reports said the assailant stabbed the 81-year-old woman in the neck multiple times.

Seven Israeli women have been murdered since the beginning of 2019, despite calls for authorities to take action against the increasing incidents of violence against women in Israel.

Last year, 25 women in Israel were murdered in domestic violence-related incidents, the highest number in years. Many of those women made police complaints prior to their deaths out of concern for their safety.

According to the Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO), 200,000 women in Israel are thought to be victims of domestic abuse, with around half a million children witnessing violence in their homes.

In January, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his government had earmarked NIS 50 million (approximately $13.5 million) to fund anti-domestic violence programs in 2019.

The funding was allocated for expanding outpatient treatment centers to rehabilitate abusers, the establishment of two emergency centers, and a multidisciplinary protection service for victims. The funding will also be used to develop tools and training for professionals and the founding of a research center.

The Israel Women’s Network responded cautiously to the announcement, welcoming the move but said in order to be effective, the government’s plan to combat domestic needed to include initiatives in the Education and Welfare ministries, not just law enforcement.