Emanuel Gat Dance heads home for Suzanne Dellal’s 30th season

It won’t be choreographer Emanuel Gat’s first trip home to the Suzanne Dellal Center for Dance and Theater when his troupe performs in October, but it always feels good to come back to where he got his start.

Gat’s eponymous troupe will perform on October 4 and 5 at the Tel Aviv center, in honor of the dance theater’s 30th season.

“It’s where I started, where I worked for 15 years, and it has a very different feeling for me personally,” said Gat, 50, who began dancing in his early twenties, founded his troupe at Suzanne Dellal and moved his troupe in 2007 to France. “It’s like going back to your parents’ house.”

The center has been marking its 30th year since the summer, with a special international season that began in July and runs through November, with performances and works of Israeli-born artists and choreographers returning to the Suzanne Dellal stage.

It’s somewhat of a bittersweet celebration, as Yair Vardi, director of Suzanne Dellal, announced in July that he is stepping down after 30 years of leadership. The 2010 Israel Prize winner, who himself returned from London to run the center in 1989, was a member of the second generation of the Batsheva Dance Company, the official dance troupe of Suzanne Dellal.

For Gat, however, Vardi is still guiding him, particularly for this 30th year celebration. His troupe will perform “The Rite of Spring,” “Winter Passage” and “Works.”

“Yair felt it would be nice to mix all the new and old” works, said Gat, speaking from France. “Each one is very different from the other, so it gives good insight.”