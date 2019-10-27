Ending 89-day hunger strike, jailed Islamic Jihad leader set for earlier release

Tareq Qaadan, an Islamic Jihad terror group leader, suspended his hunger strike on Sunday after Israeli authorities agreed to release him on February 8, a group that advocates for Palestinian prisoners declared on Sunday.

Authorities agreed to not renew the current administrative detention order against Qaadan and reduce it from six to four months, the Prisoner’s Club said in a statement posted on its Facebook page, adding that his hunger strike lasted 89 days.

Administrative detention orders allow Israel to hold certain suspects for months at a time without charges.

An Israel Prisons Service spokeswoman confirmed that Qaadan halted his hunger strike, but said he suspended it last Thursday.

The spokeswoman referred all other questions regarding Qaadan to the IDF and Shin Bet security service.

A spokesman for the Shin Bet security service said that Qaadan was arrested for his “activities” in the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad.

Asked whether Qaadan would be set free on February 8, the Shin Bet spokesman said he did not know at the current moment.

The IDF did not immediately respond when asked the same question.

Qaadan, 46, is from Arraba, a village in the northern West Bank near Jenin.

He has been arrested on multiple occasions in the past, including in 2013 and 2017.

The Shin Bet spokesman said that Qaadan in 2017 was also arrested then for his “activities” in Islamic Jihad.

“Islamic Jihad is a terrorist organization and any action within the framework of the organization is forbidden,” the spokesman said at the time.

Islamic Jihad, one of the most powerful Palestinian terror groups, has often praised Palestinians in the West Bank for carrying out stabbing and car-ramming attacks against Israelis. Its Gaza-based members have targeted Israel with rockets and shot at Israeli soldiers.

Jamil Alyan, an Islamic Jihad official responsible for prison-related matters, commended Qaadan on Sunday.

“We praise this victory that was achieved over the Israeli jailer,” he said in a statement posted on the Islamic Jihad website. “What he achieved was the fruit of his patience and courage.”