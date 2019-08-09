Even on vacation, Israelis can’t get away from elections

While summer vacations are usually one of the best ways to escape the daily grind of life, one thing Israelis won’t be escaping from when they travel abroad this August is politics.

According to a Channel 13 news report Friday, the Blue and White and Labor parties have purchased campaign billboards in popular destinations for Israeli tourists, including Greece and Cyprus.

Yoel Hasson, a former lawmaker from the centrist Labor-led Zionist Union alliance, shared a video on Twitter of a Hebrew-speaker expressing surprise as he drove past a billboard at the entrance to the airport in the Cypriot city of Larnaca, bearing Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s mug.

“Absurd,” the man says.

קמפיין כחול לבן בלרנקה….זה עוד לא היה לנו ( נראה לי ) pic.twitter.com/MjpCEHKCY4 — יואל חסון YoelHasson (@HassonYoel) August 9, 2019

An unnamed source in one of the parties that bought ad space abroad told the network the move was needed in light of the timing of the September 17 vote.

“Elections in the summer are a unique thing and we are trying to capture the eyes and hearts of the voter, even on vacation beyond the sea,” the source was quoted as saying.

Channel 13 said 100,000 Israelis had traveled to Cyprus over the summer.

Besides falling between the beginning of the school year and the start of the High Holidays, the upcoming elections will be the second to be held in less than half a year, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s calling of a fresh vote after his failure to form a government in April.