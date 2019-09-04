Eyeing youth vote, Likud turns to pop stars for catchy jingle

A quick glance at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook page can give a good sense of the Likud campaign’s main thrust. A banner across the top of his social media page flashes video clips of Netanyahu meeting world leaders, pushing an image of an international statesman.

That his travel schedule gets crowded with surprise summit meetings with foreign heads of state around election time reveals how committed he is to driving home the message.

But glossy handshakes with American and Russian presidents don’t appeal to all voters, and the usually staid and stuffy Likud campaign seems to have gotten the message.

A new video, uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday and already garnering 300,000 views, 15,000 “likes” and 3,400 shares by Thursday evening, features two familiar faces for young Israelis, DJ Gal Malka and pop singer Maor Edri, bringing a new energy and a much faster beat to the Netanyahu campaign.

Malka is the musical brain behind “Ba la lirkod” (She wants to dance), a jumpy summer dance number featuring models in bikinis that garnered over 18 million views on YouTube – a runaway hit when it comes to the Hebrew-language internet.

Edri, 30, is a breakout star of the popular music scene since his singles, with their distinctive Turkish and North African influences, have become favorite staples on mainstream radio lineups starting in 2016.

If you’re a young Israeli, you probably knew that already.

Politics and pop music don’t often mix, and the ad is self-aware enough to feature ordinary people trying, and sometimes succeeding, to dance along to the political messaging, which includes namechecks of US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The ad seems a surefire to capture the key tween demographic that cannot actually vote.