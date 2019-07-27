Fire breaks out at Haifa science museum, requiring evacuation of area residents

A fire broke out at a science museum in Haifa Saturday morning, requiring the temporary evacuation of dozens of families living in adjacent buildings.

Ten firefighting teams managed to gain control of the blaze at the Madatech National Museum of Science, Technology and Space after several hours, at which point locals were given the green light to return to the area. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said they believed the fire started in Madatech’s woodworking shop but were not yet sure how.

No chemicals were believed to have been released as a result of the museum blaze, fire authorities said, while clarifying that all possibilities were being investigated.

The Madatech museum is housed in a historically significant building, over a century old, which served as the original home to the Technion, Israel’s very first school for technological studies (initially called Technikum). Officials said the building was not significantly damaged by the fire.

Separately, a large brushfire broke out in a Galilee field between Nazareth and Iksal. Firefighters worked to put out the blaze and ordered all hikers to evacuate the area.