Fiverr shares to start trading in New York on Thursday

Fiverr International Ltd. said its shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, with the Israel-based online freelance service firm expected to raise $110 million, valuing the company at $650 million.

The company announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,263,158 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $21.00 per share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 789,473 ordinary shares from Fiverr at the initial public offering price, Fiverr said in a statement.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 13, 2019, under the ticker symbol FVRR, the statement said.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The firm filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in May for a proposed initial public offering of shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

In 2018, Fiverr posted revenue of $75.5 million, compared to revenue of $52.1 million in 2017, and a net loss of $36.1 million for 2018 compared to a net loss of $19.3 million in 2017, the company said.

The startup was founded in 2010 by Shai Wininger and Micha Kaufman. Wininger has since set up the digital insurance company Lemonade.

To date, the startup has raised a total of $111 million from investors including Qumra Capital, an Israeli VC, Bessemer Venture Partners, Square Peg Capital and Access Venture Capital and Cubit Investments.