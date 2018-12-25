Former defense chief Ya’alon announces new political party

Former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon announced Tuesday that he’s forming a new political party and will run in April’s elections.

“I’ve made a promise and I’ve kept it,” said Ya’alon in a video posted to his Facebook page. He said he’ll head the party and will soon unveil its slate of candidates.

“This party won’t have any shenanigans,” he said.

Ya’alon, a hawkish former IDF chief of staff and former Likud member, has vowed to challenge Netanyahu since he was ousted from the Defense Ministry in 2016 by the prime minister, to be replaced by Avigdor Liberman. He quit the ruling Likud party and the Knesset shortly thereafter, and has since frequently criticized Netanyahu and indicated he will return to politics to run against him.

Ya’alon has in the past cited Israel’s economic and social woes, including racism and sexism, as issues he would seek to address in a leadership position.

In November, former prime minister Ehud Barak reportedly met with opposition leader Tzipi Livni and Ya’alon at his Tel Aviv home amid speculation over the possibility of a political unification move for the country’s center-left camp. Barak and Livni met in the morning, while Ya’alon arrived at Barak’s home in the afternoon, Channel 10 news reported at the time.

The coalition party chiefs announced Monday in a joint statement that they would dissolve parliament and hold elections April 9, several months before the scheduled November 2019 date.

Barak on Monday said he may return to political life if a center-left political bloc were formed to challenge Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party.