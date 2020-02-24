Former Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie Sanders

JTA — Marianne Williamson, a Jewish writer and self-help guru whose run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination failed to gain strength, has endorsed Bernie Sanders.

Williamson offered her support during an appearance Sunday at a Sanders rally in Austin, Texas.

“We’re being told, oh, it can’t happen. He can’t beat (President Donald) Trump. Bernie can’t beat Trump, it can’t happen,” Williamson said at the rally. “I’ll tell you what’s already happened to those who say it cannot happen. You just tell them this: It already happened. He won Iowa. It already happened, he won New Hampshire. It already happened, he won Nevada.”

Williamson, who dropped out of the race in early January, also backed Sanders in his unsuccessful White House bid in 2016.

“The fact that when I was a little girl I put my hand over my heart and pledged allegiance to a nation with liberty and justice for all, turned me into a woman who gets really pissed when I see it not happening.” Here is my Sanders endorsement https://t.co/jX20VdCVh0 via @YouTube — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 24, 2020

Among her campaign promises was paying reparations to African-Americans for slavery and creating a Department of Peace. Williamson drew criticism for some controversial comments on health issues, including calling mandatory vaccines “Orwellian” and clinical depression “a scam.” She later backtracked on the comments.