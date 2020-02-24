Former Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie Sanders
Self-help guru declares at campaign rally that those who doubt independent senator can beat Trump should take note of his success so far

By Marcy Oster Today, 10:29 pm
Then-Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at a the Faith, Politics and the Common Good Forum at Franklin Jr. High School, in Des Moines, Iowa, January 9, 2020. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
JTA — Marianne Williamson, a Jewish writer and self-help guru whose run for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination failed to gain strength, has endorsed Bernie Sanders.

Williamson offered her support during an appearance Sunday at a Sanders rally in Austin, Texas.

“We’re being told, oh, it can’t happen. He can’t beat (President Donald) Trump. Bernie can’t beat Trump, it can’t happen,” Williamson said at the rally. “I’ll tell you what’s already happened to those who say it cannot happen. You just tell them this: It already happened. He won Iowa. It already happened, he won New Hampshire. It already happened, he won Nevada.”

Williamson, who dropped out of the race in early January, also backed Sanders in his unsuccessful White House bid in 2016.

Among her campaign promises was paying reparations to African-Americans for slavery and creating a Department of Peace. Williamson drew criticism for some controversial comments on health issues, including calling mandatory vaccines “Orwellian” and clinical depression “a scam.” She later backtracked on the comments.

