Former Likud MK Yehudah Glick arrested on Temple Mount

Former Likud MK Yehudah Glick was handcuffed and arrested Tuesday morning on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, claiming that he had been removed from the compound for “walking too slowly.”

A Israel Police spokesperson, however, said that Glick had been arrested after violating visiting rules at the compound. According to police, following a visit to the Temple Mount with two United States congressmen and their families, Glick returned to the compound via the Mughrabi Gate on an uncoordinated visit and began provoking officers there.

“He [Glick] began to wander around the Temple Mount in violation of visiting rules, with which he is familiar from previous visits. He refused to adhere to police instructions and provoked officers, forcing them to detain him,” police said in a statement. “After he continued to provoke officers they were forced to inform him that he was under arrest. When he still refused to cease his provocations, officers were forced to handcuff him. He was released from his handcuffs inside the compound and taken by police for questioning.”

The New York-born Glick is a veteran activist for Jewish prayer rights on the Temple Mount. He is a former director general of the Temple Institute and founded the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation. In October 2014, he was shot and seriously wounded by a Palestinian assailant as he left an event at the Begin Center in Jerusalem promoting Jewish visiting and prayer rights to the Mount.

He served as a Knesset member for the Likud party in 2016-2019.

והנה תיעוד מרגע המעצר האלים של יהודה גליק. איש ציבור, חבר כנסת לשעבר, שהמשטרה תוקפת אותו וטוענת שהוא פרובוקטור במטרה לכסות על המעצר האלים הזה. pic.twitter.com/aJKE5zOowo — אברהם בלוך ???????? avraham bloch (@avribloch) February 18, 2020

Under an arrangement in place since Israel’s victory in the 1967 Six Day war, non-Muslims are allowed to visit the Temple Mount but not to pray there. Jews are allowed to enter in small groups during limited hours, but are taken through a predetermined route, are closely watched and are prohibited from praying or displaying any religious or national symbols.

Glick was not immediately available for comment.

Tom Nissani, chairman of the Students for the Temple Mount movement, said in response to the incident: “The arrest and handcuffing of a former Israeli MK immediately after a tour with US Congress members emphasizes our shameful position on the Temple Mount — the Mount is not in our hands.”