Former prostitute says ex-governor Spitzer used to sneak her home in a suitcase

JTA — A woman who said she had had sex for pay with former New York governor Eliot Spitzer claimed that he would smuggle her into his home in a suitcase.

Spitzer, who resigned in 2008 following media reports of his frequent hiring of prostitutes, “used to sneak me into his Fifth Avenue apartment in a black suitcase . . . when his wife was away,’’ Svetlana Zakharova told The New York Post in an interview published Friday.

Zakharova was accused of trying to extort Spitzer, though prosecutors dropped those charges.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The extortion rap was dropped as part of a plea bargain in which Zakharova admitted to trying to steal rent money from an ex-lover.

Contacted by The Post, Spitzer declined to comment.