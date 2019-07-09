Gal Gadot to star in Netflix’s biggest film yet

Israeli actress Gal Gadot will star in the biggest feature film ever made by Netflix.

“Red Notice,” also starring Ryan Reynolds and Duane Johnson, will have a production budget of about $130 million.

The action thriller, set for release in late 2020, is centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Netflix picked up the film after Universal Studios balked on producing, Deadline Hollywood first reported.

Johnson and Gadot appeared together in “Fast and Furious 6.”

Gadot posted a teaser about the movie on Instagram.

“So excited about this project! This is gonna be so much fun & I can’t wait to share this one with you. Let’s do this boys!” the “Wonder Woman’ star wrote.

Johnson will be paid $20 million to make the film. Deadline Hollywood did not report how much Gadot would receive.