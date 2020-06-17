Germany pledges 120 million euros to Auschwitz preservation fund

WARSAW, Poland — Germany has doubled its share of a fund to preserve the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp to 120 million euros ($135 million), Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday.

The death camp, which is located in Poland, was where Nazis murdered 1.1 million people, a million of whom were Jews, from 1940 to 1945.

Around 80,000 Poles, 25,000 Roma and 20,000 Soviet soldiers also perished there before the Red Army arrived in January 1945.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

More than a decade ago, Poland sought contributions to establish a permanent fund to preserve the site.

Maas was quoted in a statement issued by the Auschwitz museum as saying that Germany would keep doing what “it has done for years within the context of its historical responsibility.

“We want to support this work and preserve the memory because German responsibility for the Holocaust will never end,” he added.

Each year, more than two million people visit the site, which covers more than 200 hectares (500 acres).