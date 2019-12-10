Guard at Netanyahu home injured after gun accidentally goes off

A security guard at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea on Monday suffered mild injuries to the hand due to an accidental weapons discharge, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Magen David Adom emergency rescue services said it was treating a man around age 22 with a light injury to the palm of his hand.

Netanyahu himself was not in the area when the incident occurred.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The guard was taken to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera for treatment. The incident will be investigated in the coming days, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.