Guns seized from father, son who threatened Jewish institution in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina’s federal police found guns and Nazi propaganda in the home of a father and son who allegedly threatened the Jewish umbrella group on social media.

The Jewish umbrella, DAIA, had filed a police complaint with the Justice Department, and the police opened an investigation. They followed an internet protocol address to the home of the father and son in Merlo, a town west of the Greater Buenos Aires area.

In the home, police found guns, ammunition, Nazi-themed books, Nazi propaganda and Nazi memorabilia including uniforms, as well as Italian fascist flags and Nazi brochures. The father and son were arrested Wednesday.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Thursday, the federal police released photos of some of the items seized at the house.

Detuvimos a dos personas tras allanar un domicilio en la localidad de #Libertad en #Merlo, desde donde se habían realizado reiteradas ofensas antisemitas en redes sociales contra la #DAIA. Secuestramos un revolver, municiones, 4 ????y elementos relacionados al #Nazismo. #PFA???????? pic.twitter.com/gLjKlVTVWF — Policía Federal Argentina (@PFAOficial) March 14, 2019

Argentina has had an anti-discrimination law on the books since 1988 that covers threats and such objects.