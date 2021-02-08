Haifa hospital starts using startup’s ‘artificial skin’ to treat burn wounds

Israeli startup Nanomedic Technologies Ltd., maker of a medical device that can dress burns and other wounds with an artificial skin layer, said that Rambam Health Care Campus has started using its wound-care system for patient care.

Rambam Health Care Campus is a 1,000-bed academic hospital serving northern Israel. Using the system developed by the startup, physicians at Rambam have treated dozens of patients suffering from a variety of burns ranging in size and severity, Nanomedic said in a statement.

The system dresses burns and other wounds with nanomaterials that mimic human tissue and adhere precisely to the treated area. This allows for more mobility and, as the artificial layer is both waterproof and transparent, patients can shower after 24 hours. The transparency of the layer allows doctors to monitor the wound as it heals, and no further potentially painful dressing is required.

The material is peeled off once the skin below is regenerated. The temporary and transparent skin layer that the device generates can be applied without touching the charred skin, helping prevent infections.

The product, called SpinCare, can be applied by physicians and other medical staff working in hospitals or clinics or providing home care, according to Nanomedic.

“Nanomedic’s SpinCare System has many advantages, including protection against infection from contaminating bacteria and properties that allow it to optimally adhere to the injury in a way that regular dressings cannot,” said Prof. Yehuda Ullmann, chair of the Surgical Department and director of the Plastic Surgery department at the Rambam Health Care Campus. “The biggest benefit for patients is the avoidance of the pain often incurred from changing bandages, especially when treating children.”

Rambam’s trauma center treats thousands of burns each year, many of which result from accidents at home or in the workplace. One such example, a 42-year-old worker who suffered second- and third-degree burns to his upper body when a pressurized hot water tank exploded, was rushed to Rambam for treatment.

“I arrived at the trauma center in excruciating pain with half my body covered in bandages,” said patient Ilan S. “Just two weeks after the SpinCare treatment my skin had already started to grow back and replace the artificial skin. Today, the improvements following the treatment can be clearly seen,” he said in the statement.

Given the portability of the SpinCare System, it is expected to soon be available for use in clinics and emergency rooms in addition to trauma centers, Nanomedic said.

“Because the device is portable and easy-to-operate, burns that do not require hospitalization can be treated immediately in the emergency room, where the doctor can spray the substance on the patient’s burn,” said Danny Kruchevsky, MD at Rambam’s Department of Plastic Surgery. “Patients can therefore be discharged sooner to recover at home and return to the hospital for any necessary follow-up examinations.”

SpinCare, which uses Electrospun Healing Fiber technology, is the first to get Europe’s CE clearance for a portable electrospinning wound treatment device, the statement said. While Rambam Health Care Campus is the first hospital in Israel to formally adopt the system for its trauma department, the device is also being used in clinics throughout Europe.

“We are rapidly expanding across Europe and planning to enter the US market later this year as well,” said Dr. Chen Barak, chief executive officer of Nanomedic.