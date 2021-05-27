Hamas chief’s niece has been hospitalized in Israel for over a month — report

A relative of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been hospitalized in Israel for over a month, including during the recent fighting between the Israeli military and Gaza-ruling terror group, according to a report Thursday.

Quoting unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter, Channel 12 news said Haniyeh’s 17-year-old niece was being treated at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv after undergoing a bone marrow transplant. The Walla news site reported that the girl is 6 years old.

The hospital refused to comment on the reports.

Hanyieh serves as the head of the Hamas terror group’s Political Bureau and currently resides in Qatar.

On Friday, Haniyeh hailed Hamas’s “victory” in the recent hostilities with Israel, saying it had foiled attempts by Israel to integrate into the Arab world.

“This battle has destroyed the project of ‘coexistence’ with the Israeli occupation, the project of ‘normalization’ with Israel,” Haniyeh said, apparently referring to the widespread clashes that occurred between Arab and Jewish Israelis during the fighting, and Israel’s recent agreements to establish formal ties with four Arab nations.

The terror leader specifically hailed recent protests by West Bank Palestinians as well as mob violence by Arab Israelis in Israeli cities. “There is an intifada (uprising) today in the West Bank, a revolution inside the 1948 borders, and an amazing mobilization in the diaspora,” he said.

For years, even at times of heightened tensions, Israel has taken in Gazan patients for medical care. Permits are granted based on security and health considerations, and are usually given to cases in dire and life-threatening conditions.

This policy has meant that family members of Hamas leaders have also received medical treatments in the Jewish state. Haniyeh himself previously saw his mother-in-law, daughter and granddaughter all treated in Israeli hospitals.

In 2014, Haniyeh’s daughter was hospitalized at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov for “a number of days,” according to a hospital spokesman. The hospital did not disclose her medical condition, but Reuters reported that the treatment followed complications during a standard medical procedure she had undergone in Gaza.

In June 2014, Haniyeh’s 68-year-old mother-in-law was treated in Augusta Victoria Hospital, near Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives.

And in November 2013, Haniyeh’s 1-year-old granddaughter received treatment in Israel for an infection in her digestive tract. She was taken to an Israeli hospital in critical condition, but was returned to her family in Gaza after her condition was deemed incurable, an Israeli military spokesman said. The girl later died of her condition.