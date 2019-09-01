Holocaust survivors reunite in Israel after 75 years
Holocaust survivors reunite in Israel after 75 years

Morris Sana, 87, and his cousin and friend Simon Mairowitz, 85, were each convinced the other had been killed by the Nazis

By JTA Today, 12:43 am 0 Edit
Holocaust survivors Morris Sana and Simon Mairowitz reunite in Tel Aviv 75 years after being separated (Screencapture/People via JTA)
Two Holocaust survivors who were separated as children reunited in Israel after 75 years.

Morris Sana, 87, and his cousin and friend Simon Mairowitz, 85, were convinced that the other had been killed by the Nazis, according to People magazine.

They reconnected last week after their descendants found each other on Facebook. The men had escaped Romania separately following the German invasion in 1940.

Sana lives in Israel, in Raanana, and Mairowitz ended up in the United Kingdom.

In a video posted online, the pair can be seen hugging each other and crying.

“Good to see you too after all these years,” Mairowitz said. “Seventy-five years you waited. I know it’s a long time. We’ve got each other now. And we can see each other.”

