Hong Kong company’s blush named for Anne Frank sparks complaints

A cosmetics maker in Hong Kong featured a product named for Anne Frank in its online catalog.

The Dream Like Anne liquid blush was part of a line of products by the cosmetics maker, Woke Up Like This (WULT), named for women deemed to be inspiring, including Melinda Gates, Virginia Woolf, and Frida Kahlo.

The product was removed from the catalog this week following complaints, the New York Post reported Thursday.

Following complaints that naming the blush for the Holocaust teenage diarist was disrespectful, the Hong Kong edition of the magazine Time Out apologized for an article that featured the product.

“We understand and recognize the insensitivities within this article, and that the inclusion of this product came across as disrespectful of Anne Frank and what she represents,” the apology said. “We sincerely apologize for the distress that this piece has caused.”

The cosmetics company also issued an apology.

“To those who were offended by the naming of Face Dab — Dream Like Anne, we sincerely apologize for the miscommunication and misunderstanding this has caused,” WULT said. “We have the greatest respect for Ms. Anne Frank, and it was never our intention to be insulting, offensive, or to reap profits from naming the product after a historical figure whose life was tragically cut short by events that bring out the worst of mankind.”