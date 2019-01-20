‘I want Jexit’ graffitied outside Washington DC businesses

JTA — The words “I want Jexit” were spraypainted in bright yellow outside of two businesses in northeast Washington, DC.

One of the businesses targeted on Friday was an auto shop called Shalom Tire and Auto Repair.

Jexit is believed to stand for Jews Exit, a play on Brexit, which stands for Britain’s exiting the European Union.

In December, the slogan was painted on a wall of the American Federation of Teachers headquarters located in the District of Columbia, according to The Washington Post, and the group, which has a Jewish president, called it anti-Semitic.

UPDATE/HATE CRIME: Wait…there’s more. I saw a total of three “I want jexit” anti-Semitic messages along Brentwood Rd. The second is outside of a co. that provides construction materials. (see previous tweet). #GetUpDC #DC #NE @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ospcl7IcIW — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) January 18, 2019

Washington police said they have been discussing the graffiti with groups knowledgeable about hate crimes, including the Anti-Defamation League, the Post reported. The police also have discussed it with leaders of the local Jewish community but note that there is no consensus on whether or not it is anti-Semitic.

The term has been used on anti-Semitic websites as a slur, the Jewish Journal reported.