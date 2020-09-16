ICC rejects appeal for Gaza raid probe, but says prosecutor fudged decision

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The International Criminal Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against a decision not to probe Israel over a deadly raid on an aid flotilla to Gaza in 2010.

Nine Turkish citizens died while trying to fight Israeli commandos, who boarded the Mavi Marmara ship trying to breach the naval blockade on Gaza. One more died in a hospital in 2014.

The Hague-based tribunal’s prosecutor Fatou Bensouda found in December there was no basis to proceed with a full investigation.

The Union of the Comoros, the Indian Ocean nation where the ship was registered and which made the original complaint, had challenged that decision.

ICC judges said on Wednesday that the court “rejects Comoros’ request for judicial review of the prosecutor’s decision not to open an investigation.”

The judges admitted that Bensouda made “errors” in an original 2014 decision not to investigate.

They also said she did not “genuinely reconsider” that decision as the court had ordered, and then made further mistakes before she decided again, in 2019, not to probe the case.

But the judges said it was “unclear” what powers they had to ask the prosecutor to fix the mistakes, and so they were unable to ask her to further review the case.

The ICC was set up in 2002 to deal with war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Families of the Gaza flotilla victims have previously accused the prosecutor’s office of trying to “safeguard Israel.”

In December 2019, prosecutor Bensouda said she wanted to open a full investigation into the broader issue of war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

Bensouda said there was a “reasonable basis to believe that war crimes were committed” in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem by both the Israel Defense Forces and terrorist group Hamas, as well as other “Palestinian armed groups.”

She has asked the court for a decision on jurisdiction before proceeding. A ruling is expected to be handed down soon.