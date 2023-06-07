IDF razes Ramallah home of terrorist behind deadly Jerusalem bus stop bombings

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday demolished the Ramallah home of a Palestinian terrorist charged with carrying out a deadly twin bombing attack in Jerusalem last year, the military said.

The military published video of army engineers drilling in the house of Eslam Froukh to place explosives, before a large blast was seen that blew out the first floor of the four-story building.

In a statement, the IDF said that the home had been destroyed after an appeal to the High Court of Justice was rejected.

The IDF said that during the demolition, clashes broke out at a number of sites and Palestinians had thrown stones and firebombs at the troops who responded with riot dispersal means and live fire.

The army said it identified hitting a number of attackers. No Israeli casualties were reported.

Video footage showed dozens of military vehicles in the area and Palestinians gathering to confront the forces. Another clip showed Palestinians hurling stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli army vehicles.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said six people were wounded during the clashes, including one moderately as a result of live fire.

تغطية صحفية: "جانب من المواجهات بين الشبان وبين قوات الاحتلال خلال انسحاب قوات الاحتلال من حي رام الله التحتا وسط مدينة رام الله". pic.twitter.com/VBqothqCBu — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 8, 2023

On November 23, Froukh, 26, allegedly set off two bombs at two bus stops near entrances to the capital. The attacks killed two people — 16-year-old Aryeh Schupak and 50-year-old Tadese Tashume Ben Ma’ada — and wounded over 20.

According to the Shin Bet, Froukh — a resident of Kafr Aqab in East Jerusalem who lived much of the time in the Ramallah area — committed the attack because of his affiliation with Islamic State.

Froukh was charged in December over the deadly attack.

In January, the military mapped out both his Kafr Aqab and Ramallah homes, the first step before their potential demolition. In February, his family was formally notified of the military’s intention to raze their home in Ramallah.

As a matter of policy, Israel regularly demolishes the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out deadly terror attacks. The efficacy of the policy has been hotly debated even within the Israeli security establishment, while human rights activists denounce the practice as unjust collective punishment.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have been high for the past year, with the Israeli military conducting near-nightly raids in the West Bank, in the wake of a series of deadly Palestinian terror attacks.

Since the beginning of the year, Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank have killed 20 people and left several more seriously hurt. At least 115 West Bank Palestinians have been killed during that span, most of them while carrying out attacks or during clashes with security forces, but some were uninvolved civilians and others were killed under circumstances that are being investigated.