IDF nabs Palestinian who entered Israel from Gaza; suspected bomb found nearby

Israeli troops arrested a Palestinian man who crossed the border from the southern Gaza Strip late Wednesday night, the military said. A suspected explosive device was found nearby.

The suspect infiltrated into Israel near the community of Ein Hashlosha. He was arrested near the security fence, the Israel Defense Forces said.

“Soldiers found a suspicious object near the arrest site,” the military said.

The IDF said the suspect was being interrogated by troops, and sappers were brought in to inspect the suspected bomb.

The incident came two days after Israel and terror groups in the Strip agreed to a ceasefire, following weeks of low-level violence along the border and retaliatory strikes by the IDF.

For nearly all of August, Gaza-based terror groups launched hundreds of explosive and incendiary balloons, as well as rockets, across the border fence with Israel, which responded by conducting nightly airstrikes against Hamas targets and closing the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing with Gaza to fuel and construction materials.